Marathon Co. Sheriffs on search for walkaway suspect - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Search for missing inmate in Marathon Co.

Posted:
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is searching for a walkway inmate, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Daniel Ort, 27, was scheduled to return to the county jail at 3 p.m. Monday, but did not. 

Ort was originally scheduled for release on June 30.

Anyone with information regarding Ort's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200, option 1 or Marathon County Crimestoppers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.