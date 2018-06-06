Search for missing inmate in Marathon Co.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is searching for a walkway inmate, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Daniel Ort, 27, was scheduled to return to the county jail at 3 p.m. Monday, but did not.

Ort was originally scheduled for release on June 30.

Anyone with information regarding Ort's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 715-261-1200, option 1 or Marathon County Crimestoppers.