One dead in Minocqua crash

Posted:
By Chris Watkins, Social Media, Digital Content Manager
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 34-year-old man is dead after he lost control of the car he was driving and rolled several times, according to Minocqua police.

Aaron Coleman was traveling southbound on US-51 Wednesday morning when he rolled and crashed into a parked vehicle in front of a Sleep Central mattress store, according to a press release.

Coleman was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. 

The incident is still under investigation, and more details will be released when available.

