Judge orders arrest of Aniwa man in animal mistreatment case

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge issued a warrant for an Aniwa man's arrest Wednesday after he failed to show up in court for a scheduled plea hearing to resolve two criminal cases - one involving mistreatment of some pets, according to online Marathon County court records.

The judge also ordered Randy Diels Jr.'s $5,000 signature bond be forfeited, court records said.

Diels Jr., 37, and Kimberly Lawrence, 44, were each charged with 20 mostly misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment, including four counts of "intentional dognapping or catnapping," in November after deputies responded to a complaint of animal abuse. A felony count alleges mistreatment of a three-week old puppy so severe that it was euthanized because of its "deteriorated condition."

Diels pleaded not guilty to those charges in January. That same month, Lawrence was placed on three years probation after being convicted of seven misdemeanors in a plea deal that dismissed 13 charges.

Investigators found 23 dogs - including two litters of puppies - three cats and a pot-bellied pig living in unsafe conditions at their home, according to a 22-page criminal complaint. The animals were kept in wire kennels with blankets soak with urine or covered in feces.

Lawrence, who described herself to deputies as a dog trainer, said four golden retrievers in the home were found by Diels and he found them loose on a road, the complaint said. The dogs were traced to a woman who lives nearby who said they "went missing three months ago."

In a separate case involving an October incident that was also to be resolved Wednesday, Diels was charged with participating in a burglary, a felony.