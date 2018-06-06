GARDEN GOODIES: Honeyberries

Chief Meteorologist, Justin Loew, whipped up honeyberry cookies for Wednesday morning's Wake Up Wisconsin!

RECIPE:

1/2 cup of butter and coconut oil combined – at room temperature

1/2 cup brown sugar

6 packets of stevia based sweetener (about a tablespoon). Use instead of white sugar to lower the calories.

1 cup steel cut oats

1 cups flour – When the dough is prepared, you might have to add more flour, and/or rolled oats to get proper consistency. I had to add about another 1/3 cup flour.

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup of berries. You can dice them, but maybe leave them whole, like I did so that you get a burst of flavor when you bite into the cookie.

1 egg

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

Soften butter and coconut oil and mix with egg, sugar/sweetener, and vanilla

Mix dry ingredients in a bowl.

Mix wet and dry ingredients together. Dough should be a fairly thick consistency, so that it does not spread out too much when you make the cookie dough balls and place them on the greased baking pan.

Gently fold in the berries

Bake at 350 for about 12 to 14 minutes.

Let cool for 5 or 10 minutes before eating.