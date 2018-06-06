Almond man, 64, pleads not guilty to 14th OWI

WAUPACA (WAOW) - A 64-year-old Almond man pleaded not guilty to accusations he drove drunk for the 14th time since 1994, according to online Waupaca County court records.

Daniel W. Nordell remained jailed on $25,000 cash bail Wednesday on one count of operating while intoxicated - 10th or more - following a one-vehicle crash May 24, court records said.

No trial date was immediately set.

According to the criminal complaint, a caller reported a crash on Grandview Road in Farmington Township about 7:30 p.m., indicating a sport utility vehicle hit a pole in front of a house.

A deputy determined the vehicle hit a mailbox, a speed limit sign and a utility pole, causing the pole to lean, the complaint said.

Nordell told investigators he had been at a gas station in Waupaca and the brakes failed on his SUV near a cottage he was renting in Farmington Township. He said he drank three beers within the last three hours.

A preliminary breath test found his blood-alcohol content at 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive, the complaint said. But because of Nordell's previous drunken-driving convictions, his blood-alcohol tolerance level was 0.02 percent, meaning he was more than nine times above his legal limit.

Nordell's last OWI conviction was in 2006 in Waupaca County, when he was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, court records said..

The maximum punishment for a 10th OWI or subsequent offense is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, court records say.

The complaint said Nordell was convicted of OWI four times in 1994, twice in 1995, once in 1998, three times in 1999 and twice in 2002 before the 2006 conviction.