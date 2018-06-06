International drug deal busted in Door County

Door County officials worked with federal authorities to track down suspects in an international drug deal.

On June 5, several agencies executed a search warrant at a home in Sturgeon Bay.

The Door/Kewaunee County Drug Task Force was tipped off by the Department of Homeland Security. Customs and Border Patrol in Miami had intercepted a package with a "large quantity of cocaine" from overseas that was on its way to a home in Sturgeon Bay.

Local and federal officials executed the warrant at the home and took two people into custody.

The Door County Sheriff's Office says officers seized seven ounces of powder cocaine and more than three pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $25,000.

Suspects are being referred to the Door County District Attorney's Office on drug dealing charges.

The task force worked with DHS, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Postal Service, Door County K9 Unit, Wisconsin State Patrol K9 and Sturgeon Bay Police.