Portage County Crime Stoppers: Gun stolen

TOWN OF PINE GROVE (WAOW) - Portage County investigators need help finding the burglar who broke into B B Equipment and ripped off a gun and some equipment.

"The owner isn't sure when it happened but recently noticed pry marks on the door. He then did an inventory and noticed about $3,000 worth of merchandise missing from the shop and office area," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

The break-in occurred in the Town of Pine Grove at the business just off of Interstate 39 near the Portage/Waushara county line..

Investigators say the stolen items include:

-A model 70 Winchester rifle with a 4x12 scope.

-Garmon GPS.

-Solar battery charger.

-Honda generator.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.