Portage County Crime Stoppers: Gun stolen

TOWN OF PINE GROVE (WAOW) - Portage County investigators need help finding the burglar who broke into B B Equipment and ripped off a gun and some equipment.More >>
TOWN OF PINE GROVE (WAOW) - Portage County investigators need help finding the burglar who broke into B B Equipment and ripped off a gun and some equipment.More >>
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is searching for a walkway inmate, according to a post on their Facebook page.More >>
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is searching for a walkway inmate, according to a post on their Facebook page.More >>
MOSINEE (WAOW) - Vandals strike a Mosinee walking trail for the second time in less than a year.More >>
MOSINEE (WAOW) - Vandals strike a Mosinee walking trail for the second time in less than a year.More >>
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in the Tainter Township Sunday night.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in the Tainter Township Sunday night.
The man suspected of an armed robbery in a Wisconsin Rapids Jimmy John's Monday has been arrested.More >>
The man suspected of an armed robbery in a Wisconsin Rapids Jimmy John's Monday has been arrested.More >>
A fiery one-vehicle crash in Taylor County has left three people dead, according to a press release from sheriff's department.More >>
A fiery one-vehicle crash in Taylor County has left three people dead, according to a press release from sheriff's department.More >>
The Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for dozens of cats removed from "deplorable conditions" at an Oconto County home.More >>
The Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for dozens of cats removed from "deplorable conditions" at an Oconto County home.More >>
A man considered armed and dangerous was taken into custody in Wausau Wednesday.More >>
A man considered armed and dangerous was taken into custody in Wausau Wednesday.More >>
Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was reported missing earlier this week. As answers fail to surface, two of her children - who live in central Wisconsin - grow increasingly concerned.More >>
Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was reported missing earlier this week. As answers fail to surface, two of her children - who live in central Wisconsin - grow increasingly concerned.More >>