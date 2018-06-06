More summer-like for Thursday

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Low: 53 Wind: Light and variable

Thursday: Partly cloudy.

High: 79 Wind: NE to SE 5-10

More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday, but rain and storm chances increase on Friday.

An area of high pressure is moving in behind the area of rain and storms that pushed through this morning. Clouds are expected to clear out this evening and into the overnight hours, but some patchy fog and low clouds could develop towards daybreak. These clouds will dissipate and skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase again on Thursday night ahead of the next low pressure system that looks to bring rain to the state during the day on Friday. The best chance of rain will occur from Wausau southward, while the Northwoods may have a few more breaks in the clouds. Highs will reach into the low 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds will stick around on Saturday, and we can't rule out an isolated shower or storm, but temperatures will rise back into the mid to upper 70s. Skies will turn mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The mild weather will stick around into the start of next week, with sunny to partly cloudy skies expected during the day on Monday, but a chance for showers and storms will move in Monday night and linger into Tuesday. We'll dry back out on Wednesday with temperatures still in the upper 70s to low 80s.