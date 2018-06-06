Special Olympics of Wisconsin Summer Games to begin

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Summer Special Olympic Games are set to begin Thursday.

More than 1,500 athletes will compete in track and field, swimming, and soccer.

Nearly 60 of the participants are from the Wausau area.

Opening Ceremonies will take place on Thursday at The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point at 7 p.m, and the games will go until Saturday.

