Special Olympics of Wisconsin Summer Games to begin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Special Olympics of Wisconsin Summer Games to begin

Posted:

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Summer Special Olympic Games are set to begin Thursday.

More than 1,500 athletes will compete in track and field, swimming, and soccer.

Nearly 60 of the participants are from the Wausau area.

Opening Ceremonies will take place on Thursday at The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point at 7 p.m, and the games will go until Saturday.

For more information on the Wisconsin Special Olympics, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.