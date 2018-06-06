Registration open for 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Registration is now open for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Register for the race here or visit the Komen of Central Wisconsin website.

Children 12 and under can participate by signing up for the Kids for the Cure Kids Dash.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure raises significant funds and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates breast cancer survivors and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

One-hundred percent of the net proceeds are allocated to breast cancer with 75% of the net income staying in the community to help fund local breast cancer programs in the seven counties that serve. The remaining twenty-five percent supports Komen’s national research and training grants program.

The Susan G. Komen Central Wisconsin's 9th annual Race for the Cure will be held on Sunday, August 12 in downtown Wausau.