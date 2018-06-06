Search suspended for man wanted in Waukesha Co. domestic dispute

The search for an Eagle man described as armed and dangerous has been suspended. Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said Wednesday night that they have credible leads and believe Jonathan Pogreba, 43, is no longer in the area.

Waukesha County authorities were searching for Pogreba after a domestic disturbance Tuesday afternoon on Wilton Road west of Highway 59 in Eagle.

The criminal complaint says that during an argument with his wife, who had just filed for divorce, Pogreba pointed a gun at her, and they fought, ending up on the ground outside.

The 16-year-old son came out of the house with his shotgun, which he kept under his bed. When Pogreba began to run, the son fired a shot, which the wife believes hit Pogreba, the complaint says.

The son took his mother to a neighbor's home, and when he returned, he saw Pogreba coming toward the house, and he fired two more shots in Pogreba's direction, the complaint says.

Severson said Tuesday that Pogreba was last seen wearing a "dirty" white T-shirt and blue jeans.

"We have a very intensive search operation. I can't even tell you how many law enforcement agencies. We probably have 80 to 100 officers out here," Severson said.

Pogreba has been charged with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Severson said they are using the Reverse 911 system to keep residents informed.

Severson asked people to lock the doors and windows to their homes and cars, and he asked people to 911 immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.