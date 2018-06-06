Sheriff investigating death of teen in town of Mineral Point

IOWA COUNTY, Wis (WKOW)-- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl that occurred May 31 in the town of Mineral Point.

Iowa County land records show the girl was found in 3-acre area dubbed Prairie Station. It is owned by an LLC, and state records indicate a Waunakee couple is connected to the land.

The news release issued Wednesday, titled "Suspicious death," said that the investigation is ongoing and there are no indications that child sex trafficking or a threat to the public exists.

Mineral Point School District officials said the girl was not a current student.

"The sheriff's office is working diligently to gather factual information regarding this matter, which may take a considerable amount of time," read the news release.