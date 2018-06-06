Local Miss Wisconsin contestants weigh in on Miss America change

Miss Northern Lights, Ryann Swanson, weighed in on Miss America dropping the swimsuit portion of the pageant.

"I was surprised to see it happen so quickly," said Swanson. "Change is extremely scary because new things are always something that throw us off a little bit but fear is not something to hold us back".

52 women vie for the crown of Miss America each year.

The pageant was founded in 1921 as a "Bathing Beauties" pageant as a way to attract tourism and extend the summer season in Atlantic City.

"We are no longer a pageant; we are a competition," Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman of Miss America's board of directors, announced Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America.

A new era has begun from Miss America as it waves goodbye to it's swimsuit portion and adjusting their evening gown segment as well.

Swanson said she will be competing in the swimsuit phase of the Miss Wisconsin pageant so she will get to show off her hard work.

She was surprised to see the change happen so quickly but she does not think it will change how Miss America has been at the forefront of empowering young women in their education, leadership, and friendship roles.

Mid-June titleholders will compete in Oshkosh for the Miss Wisconsin crown.

Miss America takes place on September 9 , 2018 which you can watch right on News 9 WAOW.