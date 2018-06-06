Athlete of the Week: Sawyer Fleming, Rosholt

Rosholt's track & field team took home fourth overall in Division 3 at state, but its 4x800 relay team was stellar thanks to its anchor, Sawyer Fleming.

"We had me and three new guys that have never been apart of it before and it was us just trying to get there...we just wanted to win it," Fleming said.

Fleming's emotions peaked in the last and arguably most important race of his high school career.

"Before the 800 at state, it was the most nervous I ever became for a race--maybe it was a good thing," the senior said.

The stress and the new faces still could not shake the unyielding veteran.

"It was a lot of pressure and I think I do well under pressure and it worked out in the end," Fleming said.

Despite the conquest of three consecutive state relay titles and one individual first place performance, the future badger's career on the track is still uncertain.

"It sounds bad, but really with how this past weekend went and going out on top, I'm okay with that--hanging it up," Fleming said. "I won't have any regrets if I go out right now."

Still, whichever path Fleming chooses to take, he says his coaches life lessons and his teams unwavering support have set him up for his future.

"They have gotten me a better person more than they have gotten me a better runner," Fleming said. "I don't want to say cliché, but thank you so much. I will take your life lessons farther beyond high school track. They laid a base for me, a foundation of work ethic that I will take to college, to work, everywhere."