DNR busts 10 people for poaching deer in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The DNR busted ten people for illegally shooting dozens of deer.

According to the department, 10 people were caught for shining and shooting deer after dark and running them down with their cars.



The incidents happened during the last hunting season on private land - mostly in Bloomer, New Auburn, Cornell and Sand Creek.

The group, made up of adults and minors killed or injured more than 60 deer. The DNR said at least 15 of those deer died.

"I can't speculate whether it was for pure sport or fun," said DNR Warden Kevin Christorf. "I know that there were some deer that were left to lay as well as some deer were consumed and used by the individuals."

The meat that could be saved was donated to people in need or given to local food pantries.

The people involved, whom the DNR didn't name, could face criminal charges that include jail time or losing their hunting privileges.

DNR officials said the best way to help them stop cases like this is to report any illegal activity to your local authorities.