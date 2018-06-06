Packed meeting in Oneida Co. over mining regulations

People packed the Rhinelander High School Wednesday night to discuss potential mining regulations.

The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee held a public forum to hear from residents over amendments to ordinances related to mining. Come July, a new state law will go into effect essentially allowing metallic mining in the state.

The county was debating amendments to ordinances to make it easier for people to mine in the area.

Hundreds of people were at the meeting, including several Native American representatives who spoke in opposition to any changes that allow for mining, saying they may take legal action.

"We will expend them resources the best we can to litigate and to fight any type of mining issues that come forward to Oneida County, to Vilas County, to any county where our environment will be affected," said Joseph Wildcat, Sr., Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa President.

State Senator Tom Tiffany authored the bill leading to the law changes. He spoke in support of the ordinance changes Wednesday night.

"Any company that comes to the state of Wisconsin will play by our rules and we put tough, stringent standards in place that they must comply with and I believe those things, especially exploration, bulk sampling and financial assurance cover all the people in the state of Wisconsin," said Tiffany.

They decided to table any further discussion or decision until June 11 after dozens of people spoke to the committee for more than three hours