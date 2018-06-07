Warmer weather for this Thursday

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 79 Wind: NE around 5 becoming SE late

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 55 Wind: SE around 5

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms, especially in the southern half of the area (around Wausau and farther south)

High: 73 Wind: SE 5-10

Be sure to appreciate the fact that we have not had much severe weather so far this year. It will eventually arrive but the weather still looks fairly quiet and warm through the weekend.

Today will be a very nice early June day with some hazy high clouds in the sky at times and high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Winds will be light and out of the northeast for most of the day, shifting to the southeast late.

The clouds will increase tonight as a stalled out front and a complex of thunderstorms tries to move in from the west. This weather system could eventually bring some rain on Friday, although it is not a guarantee. As of now I am leaning toward a more cloudy and wet forecast for Friday, with the highest chance of rain and storms being around Wausau and farther south. There is a possibility the rain could skirt around our area to the south, so maybe keep your outdoor plans on hold for now but allow for the possibility of getting outside and getting some work done. Even though there is a possibility of thunderstorms on Friday the threat of severe weather is low. If the more damp scenario develops, then high temps will likely only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

The weekend should be warmer with more sun than clouds. There is still a slight chance of shower or storm will pop up on Saturday, but most of the time should be dry. High temps should rise into the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be a little warmer early next week with the mercury reaching the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. A front moving through the Great Lakes region on Monday night will bring our next chance of storms, a 40% chance, and some of the storms might be on the stronger side.