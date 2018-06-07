Pizza shop employee accused of putting rat poison in shredded cheese

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WISN) -- A North Carolina pizza shop employee is accused of putting rat poison in the establishment's food.

The News & Observer reports Ricky Lee Adami, 55, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with distributing food "containing noxious or deleterious material."

A manager at the Primo Pizza restaurant in Fayetteville was able to stop the food from being served.

A news release states that the manager was preparing a pizza when he noticed an unknown substance mixed with the shredded cheese. He stopped making the pie and reviewed surveillance video to determine which employee had put the substance into the cheese.

The video reportedly showed Adami putting what is suspected to be rat poison in the cheese shredding machine. The contaminated food was gathered and kept from being served.

Adami was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.