CWA flight delayed after mid-flight incident - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

CWA flight delayed after mid-flight incident

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
MOSINEE (WAOW) -

A flight from CWA to Minneapolis was delayed after three people got into a "verbal altercation" during the trip, according to Director of Operations and Management Jim Olson.

Olson did not know the nature of the issue.

Officials say the Delta crew determined the flight could not continue on and returned the plane to the gate. The three were removed, interviewed and booked on flights for Friday.

The people involved included two people and another passenger, Olson told News 9. He said the pair did not know the other passenger prior to the flight.

The flight was delayed for more than an hour.

Stay with News 9 for the latest on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.