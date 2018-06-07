CWA flight delayed after mid-flight incident

A flight from CWA to Minneapolis was delayed after three people got into a "verbal altercation" during the trip, according to Director of Operations and Management Jim Olson.

Olson did not know the nature of the issue.

Officials say the Delta crew determined the flight could not continue on and returned the plane to the gate. The three were removed, interviewed and booked on flights for Friday.

The people involved included two people and another passenger, Olson told News 9. He said the pair did not know the other passenger prior to the flight.

The flight was delayed for more than an hour.

