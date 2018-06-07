Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo prepares for it's 29th year

For more than two decades, a Lincoln County staple has drawn people from all over the country for some western heritage.

At the Merrill festival grounds, the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will celebrate it's 29th year starting on Friday.

The three day event includes activities like bull riding, barrel racing, and even a queen and princess rodeo pageant.

"It's a lot of fun, and thousands of people come to it," said Rodeo Queen Jasmine Valenta.

Organizers said the event boosts the community's economy with all of the money brought it.

Donations made go back to local organizations such at the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and breast cancer fundraisers.

For more scheduled events, visit the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo website.