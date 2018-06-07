Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo prepares for it's 29th year - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo prepares for it's 29th year

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

For more than two decades, a Lincoln County staple has drawn people from all over the country for some western heritage. 

At the Merrill festival grounds, the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo will celebrate it's 29th year starting on Friday.

The three day event includes activities like bull riding, barrel racing, and even a queen and princess rodeo pageant.

"It's a lot of fun, and thousands of people come to it," said Rodeo Queen Jasmine Valenta.

Organizers said the event boosts the community's economy with all of the money brought it.

Donations made go back to local organizations such at the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and breast cancer fundraisers.

For more scheduled events, visit the Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.