Kronenwetter police now carry Narcan for overdose calls

KRONENWETTER (WAOW) - Officers in the Kronenwetter Police Department are the latest in central Wisconsin trained in the use of Narcan, a lifesaving agent during drug overdose calls, Chief Terry McHugh said Thursday.

All the agency's marked squad cars now contain Narcan, thanks to a $300 donation from the local Lions Club to cover the initial cost, he said in a statement.

"Not only is there an obvious benefit to our citizens but also to officers and other first responders who can easily become exposed to Fentalyl agents when responding to these types of calls," McHugh said.

Opioids, such as heroin, are sedative narcotics that cause respiratory depression, and Narcan, administered with a nasal spray injector, acts to restore normal breathing, he said.