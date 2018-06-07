Chance of showers later tonight and Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds with a few showers possible overnight from the highway 29 corridor southward.

Low: 55 Wind: East ~5

Friday: Partly sunny, 50% chance of showers and T-storms from the Highway 64 corridor southward; slight chance of a shower north.

High: 73 Wind: E/SE 6-13

The sunshine, low humidity, and gentle winds made for a pleasant day throughout the area. Highs ranged from the low to mid 70s north of Wausau to the mid 70s to low 80s south.

A wave of low pressure will approach from the southwest tonight, increasing clouds and triggering scattered showers which could reach to around the highway 29 corridor by morning. The chance of showers and a few T-storms will continue Friday mainly south of the Highway 64 corridor.

The weekend forecast includes some lingering cloud cover along with a slight chance of a shower or T-storm Saturday, then sunny to partly cloudy conditions Sunday. Breezy southeast winds are likely to develop Sunday afternoon and continue through Monday.

A chance of showers and T-storms will return later Monday and Tuesday, as the next low pressure system approaches and passes through. Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature pattern through the middle of next week will be slightly above average overall.

This morning's tree pollen count was low, and there was no grass pollen, as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good night and phenomenal Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 7, 2018