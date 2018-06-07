"Epic 5" challenger takes on new endurance adventure

Back in May 2017, Chad Esker of Mosinee completed five Iron Man triathlons on five different Hawaiian islands in five days. When he was done, he said he was thinking about another adventure.

Thursday, he told News 9 what that new challenge entailed.

"We're going to do seven Iron-distance triathlons in seven days all around Wisconsin," he said. "We want to make it all about Wisconsin since the community was one of the biggest reasons I was able to do Epic 5."

He's dubbed the new challenge "Northern Soles."

On the final day of Esker's quest, he'll be carrying 23-year-old Autumn Moen - who has cerebral palsy - through the course.

"She popped right into my head saying hey I think this would be a great match if Autumn and I did this together," said Esker.

Esker surprised Moen back in March, choosing her to be his captain as part of My Team Triumph.

"I'm doing the Iron Man Wisconsin with 'Crazy Chad,'" Moen said with a beaming smile.

Moen and Esker will team up for the official Iron Man Wisconsin race September 9 in Madison.

Esker's journey included stops in Minocqua, Wausau, Rosholt, Mosinee, Green Bay, Sheboygan, Elkhart Lake, Lake Geneva and Madison.

More information can be found on the Northern Soles Facebook page.