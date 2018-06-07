Milwaukee squad car flips over, two police officers hospitalized - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee squad car flips over, two police officers hospitalized

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police squad car flipped over near 76th Street and Silver Spring Drive.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital.

Sources tell News 9's ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, WISN 12 News both have serious injuries.

It's not yet known how or why the car rolled over.

Police say it was a single vehicle crash.

