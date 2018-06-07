Weston hires special legal council over administrator turmoil

The Village of Weston hired an outside attorney to deal with the aftermath of suspending village administrator Dan Guild.

The board met briefly in open session to approve the hire of Dean Dietrich.

"We appointed him because the... the attorney, our regular attorney, being as he is friends with Daniel, did not want to represent," said Village of Weston President Barb Ermeling.

Afterward, they met behind closed doors for nearly two hours to talk about the employment status and performance evaluation data of Guild.

Late May, Guild was put on a 30 work day unpaid suspension from his position for breach of his employment agreement. Officials refuse to give any details on what Guild did to deserve the punishment.

At that meeting in May, the board decided to create a new agreement with Guild which they would discuss with the attorney.

Board members previously told News 9 they want to be transparent and hope more details are released. However, News 9 has put in numerous records requests with the village and has not gotten a response.

The Village Board President said Dietrich will be dealing with the record requests now.

Before the closed session meeting Thursday night, Dietrich said the next step was to communicate with Guild what happened at the meeting. Guild was not in attendance. Dietrich did not comment any further.