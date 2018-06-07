Let the Special Olympics Summer Games begin!

The special Olympics kicked off it's Summer Games, Thursday, at UW-Stevens Point.

14,000 athletes will compete over the weekend.

There are different events such as swimming, running, and tug-of-war.

The opening ceremonies welcomed each athlete on to the field with music and cheering from fans in the crowd.

Law enforcement teamed up with the Special Olympics and helped with the many events that happened through the night.

Director of Corporate partnerships of Special Olympics, Matt Harper said it means a lot for law enforcement to to form a bond with the athletes and see smiles on their faces.

Former news 9 anchor, Rebecca Ribley, emceed the event.

The Special Olympics USA Games will take place on July 1.