Spotty shower chances into the weekend

Today: Partly sunny with spotty showers possible.

High: 73 Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Low: 55 Wind: E around 5

Scattered rain chances will be around for the weekend.

An area of rain in Iowa and Minnesota is slowly making its way east this morning, but it should continue to fizzle out as it does so, leaving only spotty shower chances for the area during the day. Skies should be partly sunny today with highs in the low 70s.

We can't rule out an isolated shower or storm overnight and during the day on Saturday, but it won't be a washout for anybody. Most of the rain and storms on Sunday looks to be in the southern part of the state, but a shower may sneak into Juneau and Adams counties. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Monday with a good chance of scattered showers and storms by the evening hours, continuing into Tuesday morning. Skies will turn partly cloudy by Tuesday afternoon and stay that way through Wednesday before another chance of rain moves in on Thursday. Highs to start next week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel 2:30 a.m. June 8th, 2018