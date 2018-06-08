Athletes come to Portage Co. to compete in Special Olympics Wisconsin

About 1,400 Special Olympic Wisconsin athletes are going for the gold during the summer games at UW-Stevens Point on Friday.

Athletes are competing in 57 different events in track and field, swimming, and soccer. The organization is also celebrating it's 50th anniversary.

"It's great to see the support group we had from friends and family over the years," said athlete Jerry Halboth.

Halboth has competed in the games for more than 20 years, and said he's grateful for all the opportunities.

Daina Shilts, an athlete and the team leader, said even though she's not competing this year, she's looking forward to seeing other athletes smile.

"You just have to have fun and do your best," Shilts said.

The summer games continue until Saturday.

For more information about the summer games you can visit the Special Olympics Wisconsin Athletes website.