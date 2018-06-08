North Central Wisconsin Golf Card - Trapp River Golf Course

It should be no surprise that the Trapp River runs through the heart of the Trapp River Golf Course.

But it's what you hear -- or rather, what you don't -- that continues to attract people to this beautiful course about ten miles north of Wausau.

"You get out here and you don't see a lot of cars passing by. There's a couple of holes where you're gonna get that. But for the most part, you're kinda out here and away from everything, and I think that's a big drawing point," said Paul Bjerke, the course's golf pro.

One of the most secluded holes is also one of the most challenging.

The 16th is the signature hole on this course.

"It does require some decent shots because there is water off the tee, and water that protects the green," Bjerke said.

At 320 free from the furthest tee, it is a reachable green. Be careful, though, because it can bump your score up in a hurry.

"The water eats up a lot of balls, and if you try to avoid it, there's the tall grass to the left off the tee," he said.

Whether or not you can deal with the hazards of the 16 and others, Bjerke said it's worth your time to get out to Trapp River.

"People think we're far away, but we're only about 10 miles, 10 minutes from Wausau. We're not that far away. Come for the conditions of the golf course. And it's nice and quiet out here, and that's what I like."