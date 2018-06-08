Wausau West students provide lifesaving gift - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau West students host blood drive

By Melissa Langbehn
WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Wausau West Student Council hosted a blood drive Friday for the American Red Cross.

Students lined up 50 donations.

"We are also taking walk ins," organizer Isabell D' Burke said. "It is a great way to give back to the community."

Red Cross leaders say a single donation can save up to three lives.

While the need for donations is constant, it becomes critical this time of year.

"We find that during the summer months when schools are out our donations turn out to be less," Red Cross Account Manager Jason Levine said.

The donations also help raise money.

"We get scholarship money for the amount of pints that are donated and that is another good reason to be able to help out this way," Student Council Advisor Maureen Wagers said.

