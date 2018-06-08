Teacher charged with sex assault back in custody after attending graduation

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

A high school teacher charged with sexual assault is back in custody, accused of violating conditions of his bond after attending graduation.

An Outagamie County Inmate List shows Jason La Vigne, a Grand Chute resident, was booked into jail at 11:12 a.m. on Friday.

La Vigne, a teacher at Little Chute High School, had appeared in Marinette County Court Thursday morning. He's charged there with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The court set cash bond at $25,000 and ordered La Vigne to not drink alcohol or have contact with minors that are not his children. The judge refused to grant La Vigne's request to attend his son's high school graduation party.

Appleton Police were contacted Friday morning by a witness who had seen La Vigne at Appleton West High School's graduation Thursday evening. That's a violation of bond conditions ordering him to stay away from minors.

Appleton Police took him into custody Friday on a charge of Felony Bail Jumping.

A criminal complaint says Marinette County deputies were contacted on June 2 about a possible sexual assault that happened in the Crivitz area.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, told officials she had traveled to Marinette County with the La Vigne family to a cabin in the Town of Stephenson. The victim said La Vigne gave her several vodka lemonades while they were out on a pontoon boat.

The girl said La Vigne pulled the boat on to a sandy beach area.The victim says La Vigne touched her, took off her swimsuit bottoms and sexually assaulted her there. The girl told officials that she told him to stop but La Vigne did not listen.

When they returned to the cabin, the girl called her parents and waited out in the driveway until her mother picked her up.

The Little Chute Area School District released a statement saying the district was made aware on June 4 of an alleged incident that happened off school grounds involving a district employee.

La Vigne is on administrative leave from the district.