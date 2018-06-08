Teacher charged with sex assault back in custody after attending - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Teacher charged with sex assault back in custody after attending graduation

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -

A high school teacher charged with sexual assault is back in custody, accused of violating conditions of his bond after attending graduation.

An Outagamie County Inmate List shows Jason La Vigne, a Grand Chute resident, was booked into jail at 11:12 a.m. on Friday.

La Vigne, a teacher at Little Chute High School, had appeared in Marinette County Court Thursday morning. He's charged there with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The court set cash bond at $25,000 and ordered La Vigne to not drink alcohol or have contact with minors that are not his children. The judge refused to grant La Vigne's request to attend his son's high school graduation party.

Appleton Police were contacted Friday morning by a witness who had seen La Vigne at Appleton West High School's graduation Thursday evening. That's a violation of bond conditions ordering him to stay away from minors.

Appleton Police took him into custody Friday on a charge of Felony Bail Jumping.

A criminal complaint says Marinette County deputies were contacted on June 2 about a possible sexual assault that happened in the Crivitz area.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, told officials she had traveled to Marinette County with the La Vigne family to a cabin in the Town of Stephenson. The victim said La Vigne gave her several vodka lemonades while they were out on a pontoon boat.

The girl said La Vigne pulled the boat on to a sandy beach area.The victim says La Vigne touched her, took off her swimsuit bottoms and sexually assaulted her there. The girl told officials that she told him to stop but La Vigne did not listen.

When they returned to the cabin, the girl called her parents and waited out in the driveway until her mother picked her up.

The Little Chute Area School District released a statement saying the district was made aware on June 4 of an alleged incident that happened off school grounds involving a district employee.

La Vigne is on administrative leave from the district.

