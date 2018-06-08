Some shower and T-storm activity possible this weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers or a T-storm possible.

Low: 55 Wind: East 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and T-storms.

High: 74 Wind: East 6-12

Cloud cover lingered over the area and most of the state during the afternoon, keeping temperature readings in north-central Wisconsin cool. Highs ranged through the 60s.

The forecast tonight and through the weekend will be influenced by weak waves of low pressure tracking from the northern and central Plains eastward through the Great Lakes and southern Midwest regions.

There will be a chance of isolated showers or T-storms tonight.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected Saturday, with a chance of scattered showers and T-storms.

Peeks of sunshine are forecast Sunday, with a small chance of showers or an isolated storm to the south of Marathon County. A stronger low pressure system tracking into the northern Plains will lead to breezy east to southeast winds Sunday afternoon and evening.

The low and associated cold front will approach Monday, generating breezy southeast winds. There will be a good chance of showers and T-storms later in the afternoon and through the evening as the system nears. The chance of showers and storms will continue into the night.

After a chance of a shower early Tuesday, the rest of the day will be partly sunny.

There will be another chance of a few showers Thursday as a trough of low pressure slides through.

Overall, the temperature pattern will remain slightly above average the next several days.

This morning's grass pollen count was low, and there was no tree pollen, as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 8, 2018