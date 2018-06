Appleton Police have arrested a woman for the death of her 13-year-old daughter who had special needs.

Nicole L. Gussert, 37, is in jail on a charge of Neglect Causing Death, police say.

The investigation into the girl's death started on May 29, 2017. Police went to the girl's home on Winnebago Street and witnessed conditions that prompted them to call Child Protective Services and the Appleton Health Department.

Investigators say the girl was not receiving the necessary care for her medical conditions.

"As a result of the insufficient care, the girl died," reads a statement from police.

No future court hearing was listed on online court records.