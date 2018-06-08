One-time Wittenberg school official pleads no contest to child enticement

SHAWANO (WAOW) - The one-time transportation director for the Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District who told investigators he was a "sex addict" pleaded no contest to one felony after a computer sting with police posing as a 15-year-old girl caught him trying to meet the child, according to online Shawano County court records.

David Yaeger, 50, of Wittenberg was convicted Thursday of child enticement involving sexual contact, court records said.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Yaeger was arrested following a three-month sting that focused on two web sites - craiglist.com and backpage.com, the criminal complaint said.

In December 2016, Yaeger offered to meet at a casino, get a room and have some "real fun" before the officer replied, 'Hi, might be hard for me. I am only 15. I am 125 and blond," the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the conversation started with the officer writing, "Hi I'm tired of sitting in the house alone and it's freezing out side. Anyone down for some fun time?? Must be clean and DDF (disease and drug-free) 420 (marijuana) is ok though Hit me up and let me know what your down for."

Several weeks later, after Yaeger, who indicated he was married and had engaged in more explicit sexual talk during some chats, agreed to meet the girl and was arrested when officers showed up, the complaint said.

Yaeger told them he had been "struggling" with a sex addiction for at least 15 years, the complaint said.