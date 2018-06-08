Central Wisconsin experts outline suicide resources

In the wake of the tragic deaths of television chef Anthony Bourdain and designer Kate Spade, mental health professionals in central Wisconsin want the community know what resources are available to them.

They also believe tackling the stigma of therapy and other mental health treatment will ultimately help decrease suicide rates. The CDC most recently reported suicide is up 25 percent in the U.S.

"We want people to feel okay coming in," said Ashley Bolling, a licensed therapist for the Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau. "I always compare it to primary care. You go in for a regular check-up, why should mental health be any different?"

Additionally, Bolling emphasized suicide can impact anyone.

"We have genetics, we have situational things that are going on," she said. "Relationships, financial, all those different things can impact your mental health."

Warning signs include loss of appetite, difficulty to get out of bed and low social engagement.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, you can call the 24-hour Suicide Hotline at (800) 273-8255. You can also text "HOME" to 741741.

Meanwhile, the North Central Health Care crisis line will connect you directly to support in Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln Counties.