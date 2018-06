Athletes had something to smile about at the special Olympics on Friday.

Free dental screenings from Delta Dental were given to special Olympic athletes.

This was possible with a $30,000 grant.

Dental experts said the program aims to reduce periodontal disease and cavities.

The program is credited with helping thousands of athletes in the past decade.

"It's important for everyone to have good oral health and Delta Dental has been committed to that mission for more than 50 years," said Ann Boson the Delta Dental of Wisconsin Executive Director. "Good oral health is connected to good overall health, so we need to make sure everyone has access to that great care."

All screening participants received dental supplies and fluoride.

If they need a mouth guard for their sport they were fitted for one too.