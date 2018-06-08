WIAA State Softball: Division 3 & Division 4 Semifinals

Division 3

Tomahawk vs. Prescott

Tomahawk entered the WIAA state softball tournament for just the second time in school history, and first in 1983.

Tomahawk's Courtney Theiler delivered a game-winning infield single up the middle to give the Hatchets a thrilling 2-1 win in eight innings.

Tomahawk will face Poynette/Westfield in the Division 3 state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Division 4

Pacelli vs. Horicon

Pacelli is leaving Madison empty-handed after their unblemished 25-0 record turned to heartbreak.

Two rain delay did not help the Cardinals case in the state semifinal.

Horicon pitcher Allison Tillema threw a no-hitter and the rest of the Marshladies turned a dominating performance into a 10-0 ball game.