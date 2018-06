Wisconsin's oldest blood donor donated blood Friday at the Blood Center of Wisconsin in Marshfield.

Floriene Kurtzweild from Marshfield made her 41st donation just one day before her 97th birthday.

She has given blood since World War Two. Since then she has donated up to five gallons of blood.

"The bottom like is that I hope if I can donate blood at 97 then people should be able to come donate blood which is so needed," Kurtzweild said.

After Kurtzweild finished donating the blood center held a birthday celebration in her honor.