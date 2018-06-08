Mosinee makes monster comeback, beats Denmark 8-7 in state semifinal

This game was supposed to be done in the first inning. Denmark scored seven runs, and they thought it was done. But Mosinee showed no quit.

“We got behind. Everyone was a little nervous. We spotted them a few runs," said Todd Felch, Mosinee's head coach.

It was pretty much a nightmare start for the Indians.

The normally stellar Sydni Gburek couldn't locate pitches.

And a misplay by their right fielder helped put them in a giant hole in the first inning.

But the beautiful thing about softball--it's more than a one inning game.

Enter Paige Wicklund in the second inning.

She lifted a ball over the right fielder's head, clearing the loaded bases, and lifting the spirits of her team, making it only a 7-4 game.

“I was just full of excitement. I always struggled batting against bases loaded. And I knew I had to cut our lead in half, that was our goal this inning," Wicklund said.

“It was amazing. Paige just ripped that thing. Everybody comes in every time she gets up there to slap, and they don't realize how hard she can hit the ball. So as soon as it left the bat, it was like, okay, here we go," said Felch.

That at bat sparked an offensive onslaught that saw the Indians go from down 7-0 to up 8-7 in the bottom of the 6th.

Those runs, though, wouldn't have been enough if it wasn't for Kyla Osowski, who threw six and third scoreless innings in scoreless relief, giving her team a chance to get back in it.

“You just have to have no fear. It was really an out of body experience. I was ready to step up, but I wasn't anticipating stepping up because Sydni's always really strong. I really trust my teammates a lot, but just no fear. I had to be ready," Osowski said.

It was a total team effort that breathed new life into that ballgame, and this championship run.

Mosinee plays for the Division 2 state title Saturday. First pitch is approximately 4 p.m.