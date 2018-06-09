Appleton woman arrested in death of teenage daughter - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Appleton woman arrested in death of teenage daughter

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - An Appleton mother has been arrested in the death of her special needs daughter.

Police say they are recommending a charge of neglect resulting in death against the 37-year woman. WLUK-TV reports investigators say the 13-year-old girl was not receiving the necessary care she required for her medical condition and died as a result.

Outagamie County Child Protective Services and the Appleton Health Department were involved in the investigation into conditions at the woman's home. The girl died on May 29, 2017.
 

