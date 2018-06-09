Seasonable weather to start the week

Sunday night: Partly cloudy

Low: 52 Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy.

High: 79 Wind: SE 10-17

Rain the past several days has primarily clipped southwest and southern Wisconsin and we will have to wait a little longer for a chance around most of the TV-9 area. It should be partly cloudy going into Sunday night with lows around 52. Winds will be from the east at 5-10 mph. Monday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds should be from the southeast at 10-17 mph.

A cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning providing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Generally, .20 to .40” of rain is expected with some locally higher totals. Skies will clear off behind that around midday Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday should be partly cloudy with highs around 70. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday night, mainly in the southern portion of the area. Thursday is shaping up partly cloudy and nice as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

More humid air will flow into the region from Friday into the weekend from the southwest. A warm front will get close Friday afternoon providing a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Occasional showers or storms are possible for the weekend with a front nearly stationary over Wisconsin. Some locally strong storms and heavy rain can’t be rule out. Highs could reach near 80 Friday, with possibly mid 80s Saturday and maybe a few degrees lower Sunday. Lows will stay into the low 60s for the most part.

At this point early next week is projected to be partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great rest of your Sunday!

Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 10-June 2018

Assisted by weather intern Douglas Schumacher