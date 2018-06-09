Variety of weather expected the rest of the weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and T-storms to the west and south of Wausau.

Low: 58 Wind: East 6-12

Sunday: Partly cloudy north of Wausau, more clouds and a 30% chance of a shower or T-storm south. Breezy at times.

High: 74 Wind: E/SE 10-18

Cloud cover was variable over the area during the morning, then slowly increased during the afternoon. Highs ranged from the low 70s north of Wausau and through the mid 70s south. Winds were breezy at times from the

Showers and T-storms continued through parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during the afternoon, with heavy rain and some severe weather reported. The activity weakened as it moved into western Wisconsin. The wave of low pressure triggering this activity is forecast to track to the southeast this evening and tonight, possibly bringing a few showers and T-storms into parts of central and southern Wisconsin, mainly to the west and south of Wausau.

Partly cloudy skies are expected north of Wausau Sunday, with more cloud cover and a chance of a few showers and isolated T-storms south. Breezy east to southeast winds are expected at times as a low pressure system tracks into the northern Plains.

The low and associated cold front will approach Monday, generating breezy southeast winds. There will be a good chance of showers and T-storms later in the afternoon or through the evening as the system nears. The chance of showers and storms will continue into the night.

After a chance of a shower early Tuesday, the rest of the day will be partly cloudy.

There will be another chance of a few showers Thursday as a trough of low pressure slides through. Showers and storms will then be possible at times Friday and Saturday.

Overall, the temperature pattern will remain slightly above average the next several days.

Have a good night and a splendid Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 9, 2018