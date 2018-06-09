Dozens celebrate Knit in Public Day in Wausau

A bit warmer this weekend with showers, thunder possible.More >>
A bit warmer this weekend with showers, thunder possible.More >>
One person is dead after an ATV crash in Oneida County Friday evening.More >>
One person is dead after an ATV crash in Oneida County Friday evening.More >>
News 9 has talked to central Wisconsin musicians, music store owners and now local music instructors in an effort to determine state of the local music scene.More >>
News 9 has talked to central Wisconsin musicians, music store owners and now local music instructors in an effort to determine state of the local music scene.More >>
Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was reported missing earlier this week. As answers fail to surface, two of her children - who live in central Wisconsin - grow increasingly concerned.More >>
Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was reported missing earlier this week. As answers fail to surface, two of her children - who live in central Wisconsin - grow increasingly concerned.More >>
A flight from CWA to Minneapolis was delayed after three people got into a "verbal altercation," according to Director of Operations and Management Jim Olson.More >>
A flight from CWA to Minneapolis was delayed after three people got into a "verbal altercation," according to Director of Operations and Management Jim Olson.More >>