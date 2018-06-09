Dozens celebrate Knit in Public Day in Wausau

Saturday was a special day for knitting lovers all around the world to celebrate Knit in Public Day.

The day has been celebrated for more than 13 years.

In Wausau 35 knitters gathered at the Monk Botanical Gardens to celebrate.

Event organizers said knitting is more than just a ball of yarn and some needles.

"I have done it forever, it's just very relaxing for me and there is so much you can create with it," said Beth Paustian the owner of Black Pearl.

Each of the members were able to knit squares that would be put together as a blanket to donate to the Wausau hospice.