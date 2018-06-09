One dead after motorcycle crash in Waushara Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead after motorcycle crash in Waushara Co.

By Victoria Saha, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSHARA COUNTY (WAOW) -

Waushara County Sheriff's office confirmed a motorcyclist has died in a one vehicle crash on Saturday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon on 23rd Rd, north of Apache Ave in the Town of Springwater. 

Authorities said the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The Waushara County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released yet. 

