Mosinee settles for silver in Division 2 state championship

The Mosinee Indians walked away with silver at the 2018 state softball tournament.

Mosinee tallied its lone run when Paige Wicklund benefited off Brooke Wierzbanowski's hit and a wild throw to score from first.

"It was great...it was a culmination of a season," Mosinee head coach Todd Felch said. "Only two teams make it to the championship game, so it was an amazing experience for everyone involved."

The Falcons got in the way of Mosinee's second Division 2 state title since 2014 with a 3-1 win at Goodman Diamond.

"I'm super proud of my team, getting as far as we did," Mosinee pitcher Sydni Gburek said. "Especially yesterday, after coming back from down 7 in the first inning...it feels pretty good to even be in the championship game, and state, but just came up a little bit short."

Whitnall's junior pitcher, Haley Wynn, allowed just one unearned run on two hits for a .50 ERA at state.

"Yeah, we didn't bring the bats like we should've, but it was nice to see Sydni back on the mound, throwing it really hard, being in a groove and doing the right things," Felch said.

The Indians finished the season 23-5.