Preliminary work continues on Wisconsin trail project

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Preliminary work continues on a 500-mile regional trail network proposed for southeastern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Route of the Badger project has been in the works for a few years. It would connect existing trails and add more trail miles in seven counties.

Joe Delmagori is with the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. He says he's working with local officials to identify the trail's potential route. He says about 300 of 500 miles already exist.

Keith Laughlin is president of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, which recently held a national conference in Milwaukee on developing regional trail networks in the U.S. He says that there's about $800 million available for regional trail networks each year.

Project leaders don't have an estimate on the trail's cost.

