Motorcyclists gather in Spencer for 2nd annual Ride to Honor fund raiser

More than 30 motorcyclists lined up by the Veterans Park of Spencer to embark on a ride throughout Marathon County for a special cause.

The goal of Sunday's fundraiser was to help raise enough money to place benches at the Veterans Park.

"There are lots of veterans in the community that don't really get the recognition that they deserve," said Jerry Wienke the ride coordinator and a veteran himself.

Wienke said supporting the veterans is truly a worthy cause for those who have given so much.

The benches placed at the Veterans Park is for the community to reflect and pay tribute to the lives lost.

"Every community should have a veterans park, everybody to be remembered and never forgotten for the sacrifices," Wienke said.

Amongst the riders was Robert West from the American Legion.

"What important about it is paying homage and honoring our veterans," West said.

Each bench is expected to cost up to $1,500, as of Sunday 'The Ride to Honor' has raised $700 for the benches.