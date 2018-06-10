10th annual Wausau's Parade of Homes

Whether you are looking to buy a home or just exploring the market, 'Wausau's Parade of Homes' event held on Sunday was just the event to do that.

The 10th annual event brought in more than 2,500 residents to see the new homes built in Marathon County and the exciting new features.

"It's kind of that once a year chance to get in a bunch of new homes of all different sizes and variety all over the area and see the new trends," said Bill Shnowske the owner of Royalty Custom Homes.

One particular house at 3308 Bellflower Street in Wausau lured in hundreds of residents.