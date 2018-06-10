Top 5 Plays of the Week: June 10, 2018

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week sponsored by Cloverbelt Credit Union:

No. 5 - Mosinee's Kyla Osowski throws 6 1/3 scoreless relief in Division 2 State Semifinals.



No. 4 - SPASH's Tigist Ficken gets a foot on the ball and find the back of the net.

No. 3 - Tomahwaks Rachel Dallman finished Division 3 Championship game with 8 strikeouts.

No. 2 - Mosinee's Brooke Wierzbanowski throws up the bunt, Paige Wicklund will score on a wild pitch in title game.

No. 1 - Rhinelander's Alayna Frason dominated in Division 3 Sectional Semifinals. She scored 6 goals in the game.