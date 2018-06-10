Top 5 Plays of the Week: June 10, 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: June 10, 2018

Posted:
WAOW -

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week sponsored by Cloverbelt Credit Union: 

No. 5 - Mosinee's Kyla Osowski throws 6 1/3 scoreless relief in Division 2 State Semifinals.
 
No. 4 - SPASH's Tigist Ficken gets a foot on the ball and find the back of the net. 

No. 3 - Tomahwaks Rachel Dallman finished Division 3 Championship game with 8 strikeouts. 

 No. 2 - Mosinee's Brooke Wierzbanowski throws up the bunt, Paige Wicklund will score on a wild pitch in title game. 

No. 1 - Rhinelander's Alayna Frason dominated in Division 3 Sectional Semifinals. She scored 6 goals in the game. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.