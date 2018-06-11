Beneficial rain expected tonight

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit breezy.

High: 78 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely.

Low: 59 Wind: SE 5-15

Quite during the day today, but much needed rain moves in overnight.

High pressure kept most of the area dry all weekend, but that will start to move to the east today. A cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and storms into the area tonight through Tuesday morning. Severe weather is not expected. Highs today will reach the upper 70s. After the rain ends Tuesday morning, clouds will gradually decrease with temperatures rebounding into the upper 70s.

Quiet weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected with highs continuing to be in the upper 70s. More clouds will begin to roll in on Friday with a chance of storms returning, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs heading into the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. It'll be more humid as we work through next weekend, with a couple chances for showers and storms, especially on Sunday as a cold front moves through. It's too early to determine if there will be any severe weather, but keep up with the forecast if you have outdoor plans for Father's Day.

Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel 2:30 a.m. June 11th, 2018